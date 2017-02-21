New Mexico considers restricting guns in Statehouse

Visitors to the New Mexico state capital would no longer be able to openly carry firearms under a bill endorsed by a panel of lawmakers.
The Senate Finance Committee voted Tuesday to recommend approval of the initiative limiting firearms in the Capitol to law enforcement and concealed-weapon license holders.
New Mexico currently allows both open carry and concealed weapons in the state capital, including on the floors of the Senate and House.
Sponsors of the bill say it responds to people who have felt intimidated by people bringing rifles and other firearms to public hearings.
As sponsor of the bill, Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto said the changes would preserve a treasured sense of openness in the Capitol without calling for metal detectors or other formal screening for firearms.
