GOP members of Congress meet with protests at town halls

Cleone Hermsen, of Carroll, Iowa, expresses her criticism while listening to Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, during a veterans roundtable event at Maquoketa City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Iowa’s U.S. senators were met Tuesday with overflow crowds who pointedly questioned them about President Donald Trump’s actions during his first month in office and other issues. Although Republican Sens. Charles Grassley and Ernst held meetings in small towns in northern and eastern Iowa, they drew big crowds.
Telegraph Herald via AP
Nicki Kohl
Attendees wait to pose questions to Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, during a veterans roundtable event at Maquoketa City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Iowa’s U.S. senators were met Tuesday with overflow crowds who pointedly questioned them about President Donald Trump’s actions during his first month in office and other issues. Although Republican Sens. Charles Grassley and Ernst held meetings in small towns in northern and eastern Iowa, they drew big crowds.
Telegraph Herald via AP
Nicki Kohl
Protesters follow Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, to her vehicle following a veterans roundtable event at Maquoketa City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Iowa’s U.S. senators were met Tuesday with overflow crowds who pointedly questioned them about President Donald Trump’s actions during his first month in office and other issues. Although Republican Sens. Charles Grassley and Ernst held meetings in small towns in northern and eastern Iowa, they drew big crowds.
Telegraph Herald via AP
Nicki Kohl
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, left, listens to concerns during a veterans roundtable event at Maquoketa City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Iowa’s U.S. senators were met Tuesday with overflow crowds who pointedly questioned them about President Donald Trump’s actions during his first month in office and other issues. Although Republican Sens. Charles Grassley and Ernst held meetings in small towns in northern and eastern Iowa, they drew big crowds.
Telegraph Herald via AP
Nicki Kohl
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks during a veterans roundtable event at Maquoketa City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Iowa’s U.S. senators were met Tuesday with overflow crowds who pointedly questioned them about President Donald Trump’s actions during his first month in office and other issues. Although Republican Sens. Charles Grassley and Ernst held meetings in small towns in northern and eastern Iowa, they drew big crowds.
Telegraph Herald via AP
Nicki Kohl
Protesters wave signs as they listen to speakers outside the Montana Capitol in Helena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Hundreds of protesters who were upset that U.S. Sen. Steve Daines wasn't planning a town hall this week decided to bring one to him instead outside of the Montana Capitol, where Daines was scheduled to address the state Legislature on Tuesday.
Matt Volz
AP Photo
Katherine Haque-Hausrath, with a microphone, , one of the organizers for a rally, addresses a crowd outside the Montana Capitol in Helena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Hundreds of protesters who were upset that U.S. Sen. Steve Daines wasn't planning a town hall this week decided to bring one to him instead outside of the Montana Capitol, where Daines was scheduled to address the state Legislature on Tuesday.
Matt Volz
AP Photo
Rep. Scott Taylor during a town hall meeting at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Kristen Zeis
Rep. Scott Taylor answers a question by an audience member during a town hall meeting at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Kristen Zeis
Audience members react to a question asked by an audience member during a town hall meeting held by Rep. Scott Taylor at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Kristen Zeis
Rep. Scott Taylor is introduced at the start of a town hall meeting held at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Kristen Zeis
Comments