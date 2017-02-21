Recent editorials published in Indiana newspapers

The (Munster) Times. February 17, 2017
Signs send welcome message
One need not fall into a quagmire of political rhetoric to be welcoming of diverse neighbors.
It's why we appreciate a movement afoot in some Region communities — and elsewhere in the nation — to display signs welcoming neighbors of all creeds and nationalities.
We all must recognize that American tenets of national security and promoting immigration and diversity aren't mutually exclusive.
Together, these concepts are essential to the history and future of the United States.
But we need not become wrapped in the fiery rhetoric raging on the national political stage to appreciate a local yard-sign movement.
It began when Sarah Highlen, of Chesterton, was looking for ways to express concerns that some national policies weren't sending a message of inclusiveness to immigrants.
A friend referred Highlen to the website of the Immanuel Mennonite Church in Virginia.
During the divisive 2016 presidential campaign, the church created a yard sign, which states in three languages, "No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor."
The church makes an electronic PDF version of the sign available on its website for anyone who wants to replicate and use it, free of charge.
Highlen provided the PDF to a local sign maker and found enough interest from a local Facebook group to purchase 96 yard signs containing the inclusive message.
Many of those signs can now be found displayed on property in Valparaiso and Chesterton.
Regardless of the tone or direction of high-profile political squabbles, we appreciate the signs and the people displaying them for the openness they foster in our Region.
We must continue to find ways of securing our way of life while also ensuring immigrants, who would become a productive part of our society, feel welcome to do so.
Our nation can't be one without the other.
___
The (Bloomington) Herald-Times. February 15, 2017
Pre-K and voucher expansion shouldn't be part of same bill
A bill in the Indiana General Assembly takes a step in the right direction, but badly twists an ankle doing so.
The bill would expand Indiana's pre-kindergarten program beyond the inadequate five-county pilot program now in place. The state is way behind others in providing funding for early childhood education, which mounds of data identify as important to the success of students in school and well on into adult life. Yet, toe into pre-kindergarten funding, and it's little toe at that.
Now, a bill has cleared the state House of Representatives that would expand the On My Way Pre-K pilot program from five to 10 counties, which at first blush looks like a significant move.
But the bill has a strong and unnecessary political smell to it. It also would expand the Indiana Choice Scholarship program, which provides access to vouchers. Advocates for the state's traditional public school systems chafe at that idea.
State Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, and state Sen. Mark Stoops, D-Bloomington, both spoke last week against the idea of entwining the two issues in one bill. They and their Democratic colleagues are far from alone.
"Pre-K is a big issue. Vouchers (are) a big issue. This is an issue that should've been stand-alone," Rep. Kevin Mahan, R-Hartford City, said before a House vote on the bill, according to a story by the Associated Press. "Folks, this is what drives our constituents nuts back home."
Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, who is a teacher, also voiced concerns about the bill in the AP story.
"This particular bill, the way it's written, it's making me — forcing me — to make a choice between changing the lives of kids in exponential ways and something that I have consistently (voted) against since the first day I've been in office," she said. "It's created a lot of frustration on my part."
These issues should be separated. Pre-K expansion should be a high priority on its own.
___
South Bend Tribune. February 15, 2017
Double track the right track for South Shore
It's early days, but the effort to make the already-terrific South Shore Railroad even better is on the right track.
A double track.
According to a recent Tribune report, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which operates the commuter line, is looking to make improvements that would shorten the trip from South Bend to Chicago from 2½ hours to 90 minutes. "Double Tracking NWI," as the project is dubbed, would include building a second parallel track for a 17-mile stretch between Michigan City and Gary, removing the tracks from streets in Michigan City and eliminating a stop there. The second track would mean that the train wouldn't have to stop and wait for oncoming freight trains to pass through.
This idea has been around for while, but what's new — and encouraging — is the support that's building around the $290 million project, from Statehouse Republicans to the four counties between Chicago and South Bend, which would have to pitch in about $18.2 million each for construction costs. St. Joseph County Council member Mark Catanzarite, who's also a member of the NICTD board of directors, calls it the "perfect storm."
As reported in the Tribune story, St. Joseph County is the one county without a clear plan for generating that money, although officials have talked about using public-private partnerships. It's also been suggested that the county could fund its share with a bond issue.
But even that concern hasn't dimmed excitement for the project, which an NICTD official says could change both the level and speed of service. NICTD has estimated that faster travel times could add as many as 5,000 to 8,000 commuters.
The prospects are exciting indeed for the South Shore, a survivor of what was once a vast complex of interurban electric trains. Taking this convenient, economical train line to the next level is an idea whose time, it appears, has finally come. And really, who couldn't get on board?
___
(Terre Haute) Tribune-Star. February 16, 2017
The power of the people
Impressive response from Duke
to higher electric-bill complaints
Faced with a flood of billing complaints and a customer-service challenge, officials at Duke Energy Indiana have thus far delivered a lesson in humility and civic responsibility for people in both the private and public sectors.
They stood up, knuckled down and faced the concern and criticism head on.
Duke Energy's problems erupted last week as hundreds of customers began lodging complaints about what they saw as unexplained month-over-month increases on their electric bills. In some cases, the increases were eye-popping and head-scratching.
As the complaints intensified and customers became more frustrated, Duke Energy Indiana officials made a calculated decision to take aggressive steps to resolve issues — face to face, one customer at a time. So a large team of Duke Energy Indiana customer-service reps was assembled to descend on Terre Haute (and Greencastle, where problems also existed) this week and next to meet individually with any customers who want to talk to them and get an explanation about their bills.
Utility companies are private entities that customers often love to hate. People get frustrated with bills they don't completely understand, and it takes time and patience for them to get comfortable with change.
The odd spike in some electric bills in recent months was just too much for some people to take. We don't blame them. They protested long and loud. At the very least, customers have been met with a willingness by Duke Energy to listen to complaints and an attempt to explain and resolve any and all issues.
What we're hearing so far from customers is that they appreciate Duke's new efforts and are accepting most of the explanations, even if they aren't happy about them.
High-ranking company officials were on hand beginning early Tuesday morning as customer service reps began meeting with customers who wanted the company to review and explain the spike in their electric bills. Included in the entourage on hand was Duke Energy Indiana President Melody Birmingham-Byrd.
For the most part, utility officials say most higher bills came about because of an increase in power usage during November and December cold spells. But that wasn't all. Another factor was low estimates in previous months that were adjusted higher when meters were actually read. There were also some meter-reading errors.
Utility officials are once again in Terre Haute today at Duke Energy's district headquarters at 301 Home Ave. until 6 p.m. They will be back next week on Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Whatever the source of the problems, we hope Duke Energy and their customers are reaching satisfactory resolutions. We applaud customers for voicing their complaints and demanding answers. And we commend Duke Energy for its quick and aggressive attention to customer concerns.
Comments