2 Beaverton police officers shoot, kill man on roof

Two Beaverton police officers responding to a 911 call shot and killed a man standing on a roof, a police spokesman said Tuesday.
The officers, whose names have not yet been released, opened fire after the man began waving a gun in the air and taking aim at people in other houses from his perch atop the roof, said Officer Mike Rowe, a police department spokesman.
The officers tried to talk to the man but weren't successful and the man "became an active threat," Rowe said.
Beaver Acres Elementary School is across the street from the shooting scene and there is also a high school about a block away.
The schools were placed on lockdown for about an hour but reopened around 9 a.m.
The identity of the man has not yet been released.
The officers will be placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Department, Rowe said.
