Panel backs bill overturning Utah anti-gay school law

A Senate panel says Utah should repeal a state law barring the "advocacy of homosexuality" in schools, which gay rights groups are currently challenging in court.
The Senate Education Committee unanimously voted Tuesday in favor of a bill cutting the word "homosexuality" from the state's sex education law and replacing it with the words "advocacy of premarital or extramarital sexual activity."
Adams is running the bill in the wake of the lawsuit and says it's important that all students feel welcome and safe in schools.
Cliff Rosky, a member of Equality Utah's Advisory Council, spoke in favor of the bill Tuesday but says it won't end the group's lawsuit. He says the organization want a judge to make it clear that schools can't try to use other Utah laws to discriminate against LGBT students.
