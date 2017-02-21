More Politics News

February 21, 2017 12:34 PM

Fargo Police Department aims to get more officers on street

The Associated Press
FARGO, N.D.

The Fargo Police Department has made changes aimed at getting more officers on the street when they are needed the most.

The department is in a month into a patrol shift change that's also aimed at shortening response times and boosting officer safety. KFGO-AM (http://bit.ly/2miHPFm ) reports the change comes as the police department set a record for calls in 2016.?

Deputy Fargo Police Chief Ross Renner says the department spent time to study data to determine when the overlapping shifts would work best.?

In the past, as few as 10 officers were on the street. Renner says the department now is able to deploy as many as 12 to 28 officers at peak times.

He says the department will evaluate the new police schedule to see if it needs tweaking.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos