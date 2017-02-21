GOP US Sen. Collins says call volume is overwhelming staff

A Republican U.S. senator known for speaking out against President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the volume of phone calls to her office has made it difficult for her to serve constituents.
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine visited with liberal group Mainers For Accountable Leadership in a livestreamed meeting that appeared on Facebook. Toward the end of the meeting, one of the organizers at the meeting said it had been difficult to get ahold of the senator recently.
Collins mentioned that her office recently fielded thousands of calls on a variety of issues and said it was difficult for her staff to keep up with the volume. She said she was worried that constituents having trouble accessing Social Security or veterans' benefits were having trouble getting through to her amid all the calls. She encouraged constituents to reach out to her via her website when possible.
"I am worried, I will tell you. I'm worried somebody having trouble with Social Security can't get through," she said, adding that "our lines are jammed."
Collins opposed the confirmation of Education Secretary Betsy Devos and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt. Liberal groups have been reaching out to Collins in recent weeks in the hopes that she will serve as a voice of Republican opposition to Trump.
She is also scheduled to make an appearance at a University of New England facility in Portland on Tuesday afternoon.
