Lieutenant governor gets husband's resignation letter

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno's (gwah-DAH'-nohz) husband has sent her a letter of resignation.
In order to collect his pension, the appeals court judge is required by law to notify her in her role as secretary of state that he'll reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 this month.
In the letter, Michael Guadagno reminded his wife the she will not receive a pension even though she served as acting governor for more than 500 days. He wrote that with her term ending in January 2018 and his income "substantially reduced," it may be an "excellent opportunity for you to consider a career change to a more lucrative position."
He wrote that they could discuss it "over dinner."
