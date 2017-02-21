Plan allowing sunscreen in school backed by Utah lawmakers

A plan that would allow students in Utah to use sunscreen in school without a parent and doctor note, has received full support from a panel of lawmakers.
Members of a Senate health and human services committee on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of the proposal.
Bill sponsor Rep. Craig Hall says state law does not allow sunscreen or other over-the-counter medications regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be used in school without written permission.
The plan would also allow a school employee to put the sunscreen on a student if the student brings a note from their parent.
Hall says there have been instances in the past when students have gotten such extreme sunburns that they've been sent to the hospital.
The bill next moves to the full Senate for consideration.
