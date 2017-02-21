Ex-lawyer seeks to withdraw plea in sex crimes case

A former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent will be back in court Friday seeking to withdraw his plea in a deal he made with the state.
The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2m4kaw9 ) that Norman McAllister has said his lawyers pressured him into settling the case on the eve of his second trial.
McAllister pleaded no contest on Jan. 10 to a count of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of prohibited acts under an agreement in which prosecutors dropped a more serious sexual assault charge.
Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual-assault trial involving a different accuser who lied last year. McAllister, whose colleagues voted to suspend him after his arrest, has maintained his innocence.
