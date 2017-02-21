Dover councilman asks mayor to step down from chief search

A Dover City councilmember has asked Mayor Robin Christiansen to step down as chairman of the police chief search committee.
Media outlets report Councilman Roy Sudler Jr. said in an email to council members Friday that he believes Christiansen cannot be impartial during the search. Sudler cited a January meeting in which Christiansen said he was angered by a Facebook post by 31st District Rep. Sean Lynn asking why Christiansen hasn't appointed Deputy Chief Marvin Mailey as the next police chief.
Meeting minutes also say Christiansen was "clearly angry" about the press conference Sudler and Rita Mishoe Page held calling for Mailey to be appointed to the position.
The committee is tasked with choosing a new chief after the retirement of Paul Bernat. Christiansen appointed Mailey interim chief in January.
