February 21, 2017 7:51 AM

Green Bay's mayor survives removal petition

The Associated Press
GREEN BAY, Wis.

Green Bay's mayor has survived an effort to remove him from office.

Mayor Jim Schmitt's future was at stake Monday night during a meeting of the City Council. A citizen filed a petition seeking Schmitt's removal after the mayor was convicted of violating state campaign finance laws. A judge earlier Monday refused to block the petition hearing.

Schmitt's attorney argued the convictions do not meet the state law's criteria for removal.

After a couple hours of discussion in a closed session, the council voted 9-3 on finding cause to remove Schmitt from office. But when the vote was taken on the actual removal, one alderman changed sides making the vote 8-4, which is one vote shy of the number needed for removal.

