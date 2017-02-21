More Politics News

February 21, 2017 4:46 AM

Frederick County considers relaxing farm alcohol rules

The Associated Press
FREDERICK, Md.

Frederick County officials are considering relaxing restrictions on farm distilleries, wineries, breweries and tasting rooms.

The bills are up for discussion by the County Council on Tuesday afternoon.

County Executive Jan Gardner has announced bills to allow tasting rooms on farms and distilleries in areas zoned for agriculture.

Council Member Tony Chmelik is proposing legislation to define tasting rooms as agri-tourism.

Gardner says she wants to make it easier for rural landowners to join the craft alcoholic beverage industry that's booming in Frederick city.

