February 20, 2017 6:50 PM

Latino group organizing Saginaw forum on immigrant rights

The Associated Press
SAGINAW, Mich.

A community forum is planned in Saginaw to discuss immigrant rights and activities since the presidential election.

The Tuesday evening meeting at the Union Civica Mexicana is organized by the Saginaw chapter of the Latino Leaders for the Enhancement of Advocacy and Development.

The scheduled keynote speaker is Aida Cuadrado, a Saginaw native and national reinvestment organizer for The Center for Community Change, based in Washington, D.C. She's expected to talk about building and protecting communities as President Donald Trump has initiated a crackdown on illegal immigration and sought other restrictions on immigrants.

An immigration attorney also is expected to discuss the status of deportation cases.

Organization President Dalia Mendoza Smith says in a statement that gatherings like these are important to "combat the root cause of systemic racism."

