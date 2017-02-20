More Politics News

February 20, 2017 5:05 PM

State tax filing, payment extensions offered after tornadoes

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Taxpayers who were victims of the severe storms and tornadoes that struck Louisiana earlier this month could be eligible for extensions filing their state taxes.

Louisiana's Department of Revenue announced Monday that filing and payment extensions are available to people whose homes or businesses are in certain zip codes in Livingston and Orleans parishes.

The extended deadlines range from May 15 through 30, depending on tax type. Any tax return and amount on which penalty or interest began accruing before the Feb. 7 storms aren't eligible for the extensions.

The full list is available online on the revenue department website at www.revenue.la.gov .

