Measure proposes moratorium on North Dakota wind energy

The North Dakota Senate is considering a proposal that would halt wind-generation projects in the state for two years.
Republican Sen. Dwight Cook is worried North Dakota's burgeoning wind-energy industry may be threatening the state's coal-fired power plants.
He says the state's wind industry more enjoys favorable tax incentives and less onerous regulations than coal factories, putting them at an unfair advantage.
Republican Rep. Mike Brandenburg is one of the most pro-wind lawmakers in the Legislature.
He says the Senate proposal "sends a bad message" to industry and investors, and he fears the state could lose tax revenue and jobs to other states if the measure is approved.
Comments