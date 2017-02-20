Utah lawmakers want better enforcement of online sales tax

Utah lawmakers have backed a proposal aimed at boosting the enforcement of the state's online sales tax.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2l7cUhH) that members of a Senate taxation committee voted unanimously in favor of a plan that would require that residents are notified if they don't correctly pay the tax. It would also make sure sellers are penalized if they don't follow the law.
Utah requires that retailers collect online sales tax if they have a physical presence in the state. Otherwise, buyers are required to pay the sales tax through their income tax return.
Utah officials say the state loses about $200 million a year from online retailers who don't collect sales tax from customers and forward them to the state.
The bill next moves to the full Senate for consideration.
