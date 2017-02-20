More Politics News

February 20, 2017 1:43 PM

Las Cruces officials to vote on measure opposing border wall

The Associated Press
LAS CRUCES, N.M.

The Las Cruces City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a resolution expressing opposition to President Donald Trump's plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (http://bit.ly/2ln9PZf) that resolution by Mayor Pro Tem Greg Smith contends a border wall would harm the area's economy by hurting its relationship with Mexico.

It also would ask federal authorities to find a more effective way to address concerns over illegal immigration.

Trump's plan to build a border wall is a key feature in a larger effort by the president to toughen up immigration enforcement.

There are currently about 700 miles of pedestrian fencing and vehicle barriers along the 2,000-mile border between Mexico and the United States.

