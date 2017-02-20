Lawmaker wants test scores nixed from teacher evaluations

Teachers would be evaluated without student test scores taken into account if a bill at the Legislature becomes law.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mfg80h) the bill was sponsored this month by Assemblyman and Las Vegas Democrat Ozzie Fumo.
He says the current process means teachers are impacted by situations they cannot control.
Education department Deputy Superintendent Dena Durish said the system needs to be given a chance to work.
Adjustments to the process extended into 2015 and slowed down implementation.
Durish said the department plans to testify against the measure.
Evaluations mainly take into account observations from principals, but also reflect tests and growth.
Theo Small of the Clark County Education Association says a state committee was working on a bill removing test score comparisons while keeping growth data.
