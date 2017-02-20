McComb mayor won't try to privatize public works

Pike County's largest city won't try to privatize its public works department.
McComb Mayor Whitney Rawlings tells the Enterprise-Journal (http://bit.ly/2lWIHjC) that he felt department heads weren't ready to take the move.
An Alabama company, ClearWater solutions, pitched the idea to the city in January. The company runs public works departments and government utilities in several southern states.
Some McComb officials said they were worried about whether employees would see cuts to retirement and other benefits if they became employees of ClearWater.
The company generally pitches governments on the idea that it can save them money.
Comments