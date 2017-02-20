More Politics News

February 20, 2017 11:06 AM

Justice touts highways construction plan in statewide tour

The Associated Press
SLAB FORK, W.Va.

Gov. Jim Justice is touting his highways construction proposal that would be financed by higher taxes and fees in his tour of West Virginia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2kQD4Sm ) reports that Justice told a crowd in Slab Fork that the tax increases would not be permanent and would only serve as a stop-gap measure. He says that without the increases, the state will continue to suffer economically.

Justice's highways construction program would be financed through a $20 increase in the annual license plate renewal fee, a 10-cents-per-gallon increase in the state gasoline tax and a $1 increase in turnpike tolls. Justice says the plan would create 48,000 jobs.

More than 200 people attended Justice's speech in Slab Fork on Sunday that started his statewide tour.

