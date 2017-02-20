Montana lawmakers reject doctor residency expansion

Montana lawmakers have rejected a $400,000 request to expand a state program to train doctors.
The Helena Independent Record reports that the Joint Appropriations Subcommittee on Education did not approve an expansion request from Montana's Graduate Medical Education program. Doctors said the money would be used to expand training in rural areas and establish a psychiatry residency.
Montana has three residency programs and just 686 practicing primary-care doctors. Seventeen Montana counties have zero primary-care physicians.
The budget proposal now moves on to House Appropriations and eventually to Senate Finance and Claims, where it could see additions or reductions.
Republican Sen. Llew Jones of Conrad tells the newspaper that lawmakers want to ensure existing programs continue before funding an expansion like the one proposed.
