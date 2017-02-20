More Politics News

February 20, 2017 1:59 AM

Environmental groups back feds in lawsuits over hunting ban

KENAI, Alaska

More than a dozen environmental groups are seeking to join lawsuits filed by the state of Alaska over a federal ban on certain hunting techniques in national refuges and preserves.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2kOMFc5) the two lawsuits filed in January claim the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service illegally pre-empted the state's authority to manage wildlife by banning state-approved hunting practices.

The federal regulations prohibit the killing of black bears in their dens with the aid of artificial light and shooting brown bears over bait stations.

A motion filed earlier this month on behalf of 15 Alaska organizations asks the court to admit the groups as a party in defense of the federal agencies.

The environmental groups are opponents of the state's predator control efforts.

