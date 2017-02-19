More Politics News

February 19, 2017 11:35 PM

Ex-cop says Duterte paid him, others to kill crime suspects

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

A retired Philippine police officer says President Rodrigo Duterte, when he was a city mayor, ordered and paid him and other members of a so-called liquidation squad to kill criminals and opponents, including a kidnapping suspect and his entire family and a critical radio commentator.

Human rights lawyers who presented Arthur Lascanas at a news conference Monday said his allegations could be grounds for impeaching Duterte. There was no immediate comment from Duterte or his office.

Lascanas comments come after he denied at a Senate hearing last year that he was involved in any extra-judicial killings in southern Davao city. He said Monday he was bothered by his conscience and decided to reveal his role.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos