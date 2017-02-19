More Politics News

February 19, 2017 4:22 PM

Lawmakers revise bill governing release of police videos

The Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Wyoming lawmakers have revised a bill that governs public release of video from police body and car cameras.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2m1tjT4 ) the House Judiciary Committee changed the bill to allow law-enforcement to decide whether to release video of incidents involving lethal force by or against officers.

An earlier version of the bill required a judge's order for any video to be released.

The committee approved the revised bill Tuesday and sent it to the full House. A version has passed the Senate.

The new version doesn't require police to release video of lethal-force incidents. If they decline to release it, a requester could then ask a judge to intervene.

The change was worked out among law enforcement, media and civil liberties groups.

