Police officer shoots driver during traffic stop

Oregon State Police say a man was hospitalized after a Central Point officer shot him during a traffic stop in Jackson County.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2latBc0 ) that the officer pulled the man over at about 3 a.m. Sunday for a traffic violation.
Police say during the encounter with the driver, the unnamed officer fired his weapon and shot the driver.
Police believe the driver had a firearm at the time of the shooting.
The driver, whose name was also withheld, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The Jackson County District Attorney's Office has requested an investigation into the incident.
