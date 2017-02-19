Old South Dakota town to get development funding

Deadwood city commissioners have granted a request from the Historic Preservation Commission to update the Old West gambling town's improvement plan.
It's been 16 years since the city's Comprehensive Improvement Plan has been updated, the Black Hills Pioneer (http://bit.ly/2lfqCxn) reported. It was originally created in 1991 by a committee consisting of city commission, planning and zoning commission, historic preservation commission, city and county staff, as well as local business representatives.
"This is something that has been talked about for a little over a year, the need to update," Historic preservation officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said. "With a variety of projects identified, as a city, we need to comprehensively look at the next 10 years and identify areas where we need help with funding."
The comprehensive plan is made up of many different smaller concept plans that are reviewed against the general goals and altered to better fit the community.
"The classic approach involves development of an overall plan which addresses all areas of the community evenly," Kuchenbecker said. "A concept plan is developed for each area of the community, which is coordinated with the others ... The revised concept plans are then incorporated into an overall comprehensive plan, which is a visual picture of how the community will appear at some time in the future."
He said city officials are expected to meet with the Black Hills Council of Local Governments to facilitate the comprehensive planning.
Commissioner Dave Ruth says that in the past, historic preservation has paid for the cost of the plan.
Comments