Vicksburg to pay some salary for chief of development agency

The city of Vicksburg is pledging $20,000 a year toward the salary of a new leader of a combined economic development agency.
The augmented salary, The Vicksburg Post (http://bit.ly/2lWkNES ) reports, is part of a plan to combine the Warren County Port Commission and Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce.
Mayor George Flaggs and Vicksburg's two aldermen approved the city contribution in a Thursday meeting.
Mark Buys, the current president of the chamber of commerce, says leaders hope a combined agency will be a "one-stop shop" for efforts to expand the economy of Warren County.
A similar plan was attempted in 2000, when the chamber of commerce, port commission and Vicksburg Warren County Economic Development Foundation were jointly led by one person, with all three groups paying part of the leader's salary.
