February 19, 2017 8:20 AM

Vermont US Sen. Patrick Leahy heading to Cuba, Colombia

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy is headed to Cuba and Colombia during the President's Day congressional recess.

Leahy, a Democrat, and Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran, a Republican, will lead a five member delegation to the two countries between Sunday and Friday.

Leahy says the trip to Cuba will discuss U.S.-Cuban cooperation on a wide range of topics, including foreign trade, migration, human rights, and property claims.

In Colombia, the delegation expects to gain information on the peace agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and its significance for U.S.-Colombian relations.

