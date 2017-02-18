More Politics News

February 18, 2017 6:09 PM

North Texas police: Officer fatally shoots murder suspect

The Associated Press
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas

Police say a North Texas officer responding to a disturbance call fatally shot a suspect later identified as a man charged in the December death of his girlfriend.

Grand Prairie police Detective Mark Beseda (buh-SEE'-duh) on Saturday said 30-year-old Joshua Henry faced a murder charge in Tarrant County. Records show Henry was free on $100,000 bond in the fatal shooting of Nicole Blahitka of Fort Worth.

Beseda says an officer Friday night responded to a disturbance call from a person reporting a male relative destroying property. Beseda says an officer arrived, the suspect became belligerent and the two had a physical altercation.

Beseda says the officer shot the suspect once. The suspect died at a hospital.

Police didn't immediate say when they identified Henry.

The officer was put on administrative leave.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos