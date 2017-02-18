North Texas police: Officer fatally shoots murder suspect

Police say a North Texas officer responding to a disturbance call fatally shot a suspect later identified as a man charged in the December death of his girlfriend.
Grand Prairie police Detective Mark Beseda (buh-SEE'-duh) on Saturday said 30-year-old Joshua Henry faced a murder charge in Tarrant County. Records show Henry was free on $100,000 bond in the fatal shooting of Nicole Blahitka of Fort Worth.
Beseda says an officer Friday night responded to a disturbance call from a person reporting a male relative destroying property. Beseda says an officer arrived, the suspect became belligerent and the two had a physical altercation.
Beseda says the officer shot the suspect once. The suspect died at a hospital.
Police didn't immediate say when they identified Henry.
The officer was put on administrative leave.
