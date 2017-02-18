Hundreds rally in Dallas in support of immigrants, refugees

Police estimate about 1,700 people have rallied in downtown Dallas in a peaceful show of support for immigrants and refugees.
The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2kJB9Ps ) reports religious and civic leaders were among those Saturday protesting President Donald Trump's immigration policies on Saturday.
Dallas police report the crowd gathered along streets and near the John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza. Officer Diana Flores says there were no arrests.
Some marchers carried U.S. flags or banners from other nations and chanted: "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here."
Imam Omar Suleiman, with Faith Forward Dallas, told the crowd: "We will not allow an extremist 10,000 miles away or an extremist in the White House to pit us against one another."
About a dozen counter-protesters stood nearby in support of Trump.
