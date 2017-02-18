Judge rules against Salt Lake City man in shooting of dog

A judge has ruled against a man in his lawsuit against Salt Lake City in the fatal shooting of the man's dog by police searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.
The Deseret News (https://goo.gl/25U21O ) reports that an attorney for Sean Kendall says he'll appeal the ruling Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby.
The judge ruled that Kendall didn't establish either an unconstitutional search or seizure in the 2014 shooting of his 90-pound dog in his backyard.
The shooting sparked outrage among animal-rights activists.
A civilian review board cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.
The missing boy was found asleep in the basement his family's home.
