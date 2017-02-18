Federal staffers coming Monday to tour flood damage

On Monday, staff members of the U.S. House and Senate appropriations committees are visiting Louisiana to tour areas of the state damaged in last year's floods.
Two major floods hit Louisiana in 2016: the first in March and the second in August. All told, 56 of Louisiana's 64 parishes were declared federal disaster areas after the floods.
KATC-TV (http://bit.ly/2kTS6aR ) reports Louisiana's senators sent a letter Friday to Gov. John Bel Edwards, asking that he add the state's Acadiana region to the tour. U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy say the area sustained tremendous flooding.
The governor's office confirmed the visit.
"As the governor is seeking an additional $2 billion in federal assistance, we welcomed them to the state to demonstrate the severe damage our state suffered," a spokesman said.
"The committee staff is operating under several constraints — the site visit had to be only Monday, the staff was staying in New Orleans, and given that the staff was from the Transportation Subcommittee, needed to see infrastructure damage. The constraints of the committee limited what we are able to see in person, but not what we are able to discuss with them. That means that damage sustained from every part of the state, especially regions we aren't able to visit in person, will be a central part of the discussion throughout the day. The governor personally visited Acadiana flood damage on numerous occasions, and assistance for residents in that region are part of our ask, along with other areas of the state."
"Acadiana's flood damage is a central part of our presentation to them," he said.
The spokesman said Louisiana's senators, one of whom serves on the Appropriations Committee, could ask the committee staff to stay longer and "offer more time to us. We would very much welcome that. There are a number of places around the state we aren't able to visit that our office would like to, including North Louisiana."
