February 18, 2017 12:33 PM

Lawmakers question police chief about violence scenes in ad

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico legislators questioned Hobbs Police Chief Chris McCall during a confirmation hearing about his department's recruiting ad that showed a police SWAT team burst into a home as officers fired guns.

The Santa Fe New Mexican (https://goo.gl/DCzKrM ) reports that Senate Rules Committee members questioned the ad's focus on violence while holding on hearing Friday on McCall's reappointment to the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board.

McCall responded that he used the ad first shown in 2015 to draw attention to his department, not to promote violence. He also said the state board is increasingly focusing on community policing.

The committee eventually endorsed McCall's reappointment and the full Senate later confirmed him.

