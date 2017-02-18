Revenue boss says he's fighting law by taxing internet sales

Some tax experts and conservative groups are questioning a proposed Mississippi regulation that would require large sellers to collect taxes on internet sales.
Revenue Commissioner Herb Frierson agrees the rule, not yet enacted, challenges U.S. Supreme Court precedent forbidding states from requiring tax collections by companies without in-state locations. He says seeking court reconsideration of past rulings is the point.
Though Mississippi lawmakers are considering a bill to tax sales over the internet, Frierson is moving forward with his own plan to require retailers to collect the equivalent of a sales tax for goods sold into Mississippi. He cites as authority a 1988 law that attempted to tax mail-order sales.
Opponents, though, question whether Frierson has the power to enact a rule flying the face of a Supreme Court decision.
