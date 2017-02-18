DA: Aurora police officer justified when he shot armed man

Prosecutors say an Aurora police officer was justified when he shot a man accused of pulling a gun as he ran from a traffic stop.
Arapahoe County District Attorney Jason Siers says he believes the officer feared for his life when he shot Natneal Gebretsadik in May.
The Aurora Sentinel reports (https://goo.gl/xXpCUw ) Gebretsadik was one of four people in a car that officers pulled over for having a defective tail light. Police say they smelled marijuana and while they searched other passengers, Gebretsadik ran away.
Gebretsadik, who is accused of pulling a gun during a foot chase, was shot in the buttocks. He is facing an assault charge.
Gebretsadik's attorney told police his client had a gun but threw it away several seconds before he was shot. Investigators didn't turn up any evidence backing that claim.
