Black and Puerto Rican Legislators hold annual conference

The New York State Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators has convened for its 46th annual conference weekend of seminars, music, receptions and awards in Albany.
Saturday's schedule will include dozens of workshops at the Legislative Office Building and a concert from Big Daddy Kane at the Concert Empire State Plaza.
The workshops are led by lawmakers and will address topics such as gun violence, housing, public health and criminal justice reform.
The conference will also host a Sunday church service at Wilborn Temple First Church of God in Christ and a dinner gala later that evening.
The proceeds benefit a scholarship fund for college students.
