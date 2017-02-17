Hanabusa hosts round table talk on Affordable Care Act

U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa is holding a round table discussion in her office about possible changes to the Affordable Care Act.
Repealing former President Barack Obama's signature health care laws is one of President Donald Trump's priorities.
Hanabusa is concerned that changes proposed by congressional Republicans could result in significant harm and loss of important health benefits. She's also worried about losing federal funding.
Several state lawmakers, officials and health industry officials will be there.
They also plan to discuss changes to Medicaid expansion and lifetime limits of coverage.
The public is invited to attend the meeting Saturday at 10 a.m. in her downtown Honolulu office.
Space at the meeting is limited. Those who want to attend should call her office.
Comments