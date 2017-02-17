Was it brother? Lover? Or crime gang? N. Korea rumors abound

3:23 Schumer: Trump nominees rushed through because "they are ashamed of them" Pause

0:28 Schumer: Possibility National Guard might be used for immigration enforcement 'despicable'

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

4:08 Sen. McCain opposes nomination of Rep. Mulvaney to be OMB Director

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama