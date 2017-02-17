More Politics News

February 17, 2017 3:23 PM

McAuliffe appoints Anne Holton to education board

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has appointed Anne Holton, a former state secretary of education and wife of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, to the state education board.

McAuliffe announced Holton's appointment Friday.

Holton served as McAuliffe's education secretary until last year. She resigned to help campaign around the country for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who tapped Kaine to be her running mate.

Holton is a former family law judge and the daughter of former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos