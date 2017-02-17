Pols, business leaders schmooze at Chamber of Commerce event

New Jersey lobbyists, politicians and business leaders schmoozed at the state Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner as Gov. Chris Christie looked ahead to the contest to succeed him.
President Donald Trump won in November in part on a promise to "drain the swamp," but Democrats, Republicans and a host of business leaders from New Jersey carried on with their junket described as "networking on steroids."
Christie delivered the keynote address and warned the candidates running to succeed him this year that they shouldn't over-promise.
The Republican governor focused on this year's election and New Jersey, but Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, considered a potential 2020 presidential contender, delivered a sweeping speech that included discussion of economic opportunity and tolerance.
