$80K settlement expected for transgender Vegas school cop

The Clark County School Board is scheduled to vote next week on whether to spend $80,000 on a tentative settlement in a legal battle with a transgender school police officer.
Former officer Bradley Roberts sued the district in 2014 for discrimination and harassment after officials barred him from using either the men's or women's restrooms.
A tentative settlement was reached Feb. 3. But the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://tinyurl.com/jcc75ma) the amount wasn't disclosed until an agenda item was posted this week for next Thursday's school board meeting. The agenda indicates additional attorney fees will be determined in arbitration.
A federal judge ruled in October the district discriminated against Roberts by telling him he couldn't use the women's room because he looked like a man, but was banned from the men's room because biologically he was a female.
Comments