NYPD psychologist pleads guilty to attempted assault

A New York Police Department psychologist who told detectives she was knocked unconscious by an intruder on the night her husband was shot has pleaded guilty to attempted assault.
Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. says Emily Dearden, of Yonkers, faces up to 15 years in prison when she's sentenced on June 7.
Kenneth Dearden woke up with head pain in the early hours of Nov. 14, 2013.
An ambulance took him to the hospital. It turned out he had been shot while the couple's children were sleeping nearby.
He spent about eight days in the hospital, including surgery to remove a bullet from his jaw.
