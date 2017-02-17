Man hospitalized after being shot by police in Gardena

Authorities say a man has been hospitalized after being shot by a police officer in Gardena.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says it happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Van Buren Court.
Sheriff's detectives say a man was shot by an officer and taken to a hospital. They said a second man was taken into custody at the scene.
Authorities did not provide any information about what led up to the shooting. A sheriff's spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information.
The California Highway Patrol said streets in the area remained closed Friday morning.
