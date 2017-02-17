Removal complaint accuses Muscatine mayor of misconduct

The city attorney is arguing that Muscatine's mayor should be removed for allegedly making numerous false accusations against other city officials and exceeding her authority.
A statement of charges filed Friday by city attorney Matthew Brick alleges that Mayor Diana Broderson's actions have created unnecessary legal and staff costs and potential liability.
The city council voted last month to begin removal proceedings. The next step would be a hearing for Broderson to respond to the charges, which allege she should be removed for "willful misconduct."
The complaint says Broderson has lodged numerous complaints of wrongdoing against city councilors and staff that are unfounded, such as her claims of gender discrimination. It alleges she exceeded her power by communicating directly to staff rather than working through the city administrator.
Broderson and her supporters have accused the council of a political witch hunt.
