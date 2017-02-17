4 arrested at rally supporting undocumented immigrants

A rally in downtown Tucson against President Donald Trump's immigration policies led to a clash between police officers and protesters.
Police say three officers sustained minor injuries and three men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a peace officer after Thursday night's protest. A woman faces several misdemeanor charges.
About 100 people came to the rally to support undocumented immigrants.
Police say the protest got out of hand when people began marching. Police asked the demonstrators to get out of the street. An officer was then hit in the back by someone in the crowd. When officers tried to arrest the person, the crowd moved in on officers. One police officer used pepper spray on the crowd.
Investigators from the Office of Professional Standards are reviewing the incident.
