Maryland governor blasts attorney general powers expansion

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is blasting a recently passed resolution to empower the attorney general to sue the federal government without his permission.
Hogan talked about the resolution passed this week by the General Assembly during an appearance on WBAL-AM's "The C4 Show" on Friday.
The Republican governor says while he has proposed 31 measures to help Maryland, lawmakers have focused on meddling in Washington politics and undermining him.
The resolution was approved along party lines. Democrats have expressed concerns about harm President Donald Trump could cause Maryland, if the Affordable Care Act is repealed and the federal workforce is reduced. They have voiced worries that Trump's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency could be a threat to cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay.
