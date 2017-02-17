Baker City council transfers $150,000 to snowplowing budget

The Baker City Council is back to full strength.
The Baker City Herald reports (https://is.gd/ZU2drx ) Adam Nilsson and Daniel McQuisten were appointed this week to fill the seats vacated by two councilors who resigned because they were moving.
The new councilors joined the holdovers for a meeting that saw the council make an emergency $150,000 transfer to help pay this winter's big bill for snow and ice removal.
Finance Director Jeanie Dexter said it's only the second time she's seen Baker City take such a step. The last time was when the city had to buy a UV filter after cryptosporidium contaminated the city's water supply in 2013.
Comments