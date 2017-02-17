More Politics News

February 17, 2017 10:41 AM

Baker City council transfers $150,000 to snowplowing budget

The Associated Press
BAKER CITY, Ore.

The Baker City Council is back to full strength.

The Baker City Herald reports (https://is.gd/ZU2drx ) Adam Nilsson and Daniel McQuisten were appointed this week to fill the seats vacated by two councilors who resigned because they were moving.

The new councilors joined the holdovers for a meeting that saw the council make an emergency $150,000 transfer to help pay this winter's big bill for snow and ice removal.

Finance Director Jeanie Dexter said it's only the second time she's seen Baker City take such a step. The last time was when the city had to buy a UV filter after cryptosporidium contaminated the city's water supply in 2013.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos