Kansas lawmakers look to pass income tax hike as budget fix

Kansas legislators who see a big income tax increase as the best way to balance the state budget are hoping their bipartisan plan will clear the Republican-controlled Legislature on Friday, even though passing it sets up a confrontation with GOP Gov. Sam Brownback.
The state Senate planned to debate a bill Friday that would raise more than $1 billion over two years by rolling back key policies championed by Brownback. The measure would raise more than $1 billion over two years by boosting income tax rates Brownback persuaded lawmakers to cut, restoring a third tax bracket he successfully sought to eliminate and ending an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners that he championed.
The Republican-controlled House passed the bill Thursday, but supporters there fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to override a potential veto from Brownback.
The term-limited governor has strongly criticized the measure as harmful to working families and small businesses. But he has stopped short of saying outright that he would veto it; he has the power to let the measure become law without his signature.
Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback's urging. Even some GOP voters concluded last year that the tax-cutting experiment had been a bust as an economic stimulus, and two dozen of the governor's conservative allies lost their seats, giving Democrats and moderate Republicans more power.
The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019. If the state increases taxes, lawmakers will need to pass some stop-gap measures, such as internal government borrowing, to allow the state to pay its bills through June 30, because new revenues can't be raised that quickly.
