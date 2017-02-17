Plastic surgeon sentenced to jail in tax fraud case

A New Jersey plastic surgeon who created shell companies to hide millions in income has been sentenced to three years in prison.
David Evdokimow was sentenced on Thursday in federal court in Newark.
The Harding Township doctor was convicted of falsely claiming $5.8 million as business expenses after a three-week trial in November 2015.
Prosecutors say he actually spent that money on clothing, homes, artwork and jewelry. He avoided paying $3 million in taxes.
Evdokimow already paid the taxes he owed but was assessed with a $96,000 fine.
